MCX's shares plunge 9% on Q3 net loss

New Delhi: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) plunged 9 per cent on Monday after the country's largest commodities derivatives exchange reported a net loss in the December quarter.

Advertisment

The scrip of the company slumped 9.03 per cent to settle at Rs 3,484 apiece on the NSE.

MCX's shares declined 8.92 per cent to end at Rs 3,489.15 per piece on the BSE.

On the volume front, 13.72 lakh shares were traded on the NSE and 67,000 shares were traded on the BSE, during the day.

Advertisment

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 523 points, or 0.73 per cent, to end at 71,072.49, while NSE Nifty slipped 0.76 per cent to close at 21,616.05 points.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, MCX reported a net loss of Rs 5.3 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 39 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the largest exchange in India's commodity derivatives market segment registered a net loss of Rs 19.07 crore in the July-September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 33 per cent to Rs 191.5 crore, compared to Rs 143.6 crore in the same period last year. PTI HG DR