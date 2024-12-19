MDL commences production activity for first Fast Patrol Vessel

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), a Navratna defence PSU, on Thursday commenced the production activity for the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) of 14 FPVs project for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), a statement said.

Advertisment

Along with this, plate cutting of a second ship of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) was also undertaken.

Plate cutting ceremony for FPV1 marks the official start of the production activities for this project, the MDL said.

Biju George, director Shipbuilding, presided over the plate cutting ceremony in the presence of senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard.

Advertisment

MDL has signed a contract with ICG to design, build and deliver a total of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels. The project is valued at Rs 1,070.47 crore.

Each vessel will feature a waterjet propulsion drive, built to meet contractual speed in excess of 33 knots and shall be classified under Dual class (ABS & IRS).

The vessels will be designed as high-speed craft, equipped with a waterjet propulsion, high-speed diesel engine. The vessel will be used for patrolling coastal waters and protection of fisheries.

Advertisment

These vessels will be capable of carrying a small high-speed boat to carry out search and rescue missions in shallow waters. They will also have inherent capability to switch over to wartime roles such as providing communication link, escort coastal convoys, logistic support, medical evacuation and supplement Indian naval resources, the statement said.

As regards to NGOPVs, the plate cutting ceremony of the second ship was also held on Thursday.

The first plate cutting was held on May 31. MDL has signed a contract with ICG to design, build and deliver six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels.

Advertisment

The project is valued at Rs 1,614.89 crore. Each vessel is fitted with twin Controllable Pitch Propellers driven by 9,000 kW engines to meet contractual speed in excess of 23 knots and will be classified under Dual Class (ABS&IRS).

The vessels will be designed as high-speed craft under Class HSC rules, to be used primarily for Coastal and Offshore patrolling and policing Maritime zones of India.

Their primary role also includes Fisheries Protection, Anti-Smuggling and Anti-Piracy, Search and Rescue operations, Ocean Surveillance and Monitoring of Sea lines of Communication (SLOCs).

Advertisment

The first vessel of FPV is scheduled for delivery in March 2026. The delivery of first NGOPV is scheduled in July 2027 and second NGOPV is scheduled in December 2027. PTI PR KRK