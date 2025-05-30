Meagre hike in MSPs of kharif crops, farmers have got a raw deal: Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday said the hike in Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for paddy, pulses and oilseeds announced by the Centre for the upcoming kharif marketing season was inadequate and amounted to giving a raw deal to farmers.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal maintained the hike in MSPs of different agriculture commodities in ten years of the Modi government was far less than what farmers received during the decade-long rule of the UPA government.

Talking to reporters here, he said during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government (2004-2014), the MSP was hiked between 120 and 50 per cent.

But from 2014-2024, the period covering the first and second terms of the Modi government, the MSP was raised by merely 45 per cent, Sapkal claimed.

"The MSP hike announced by the government (this week) was like giving a raw deal to farmers," the Congress leader stated, attacking the BJP-led Centre.

The Centre on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent increase in MSP for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal and up to 9 per cent rise for pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

"Due to inflation, farmers are not getting any benefit from the hike in MSPs," he argued.

Sapkal said during the UPA-era, the cost of diesel was Rs 48 per litre, but it has now increased to Rs 96 per litre.

Subsidy on fertilizers, seeds, pesticides has been stopped by the government, while a high GST of 18 per cent is being levied on farm-related equipment, he noted.

Sapkal said during the campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the then prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, Narendra Modi, had organised 'Chai Pe Charcha' (conversation over tea) programme at Dabhadi village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, a district known for farmer suicides, and assured a series of measures to boost the agriculture sector.

Modi had promised implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report and doubling farmers' income, among other things, if the BJP was elected to power at the Centre, but none has worked on the ground in the last 11 years. On the contrary, six farmers kill themselves every day, the Congress leader claimed.

To seek answers on those assurances, the Congress will hold a padyatra titled 'kya hua tera vada' (what happened to your promises) in Dabhadi on June 3, Sapkal informed.

Sapkal said in 2023-24, jowar (sorghum) production stood at 47.37 lakh tonne in the country, but only 3.23 lakh tonne of it was purchased from farmers. Nationwide production of corn was 376.65 lakh tonne, but the government only procured 5,000 tonnes from cultivators.

Same was the case with regards to several other crops. Due to this, farmers were forced to sell their products to private players at a very low price, resulting in losses, he contended.

This year, the selling price for soybean was Rs 4,800 per quintal, but in reality farmers got only Rs 4,000 a quintal, the Congress leader stated.

Sapkal said the Maharashtra government makes announcements of procuring foodgrains from farmers, but there is a shortage of procurement centres. PTI PR RSY