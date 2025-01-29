Measures to improve overall consumption momentum in Budget to aid auto industry: MSI

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said any measures to improve the overall consumption momentum in the upcoming Budget would aid the auto industry, which is witnessing sluggish growth.

The country's largest carmaker expects its retail sales to grow around 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter after witnessing similar growth in the last three-quarters of FY25.

"I think most of the activities that take place, which are consequential to the auto industry, are now in GST. But if there is any general improvement in the consumption momentum in the country, that would be good for all," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said when asked about Budget expectations in a post-Q3 results analyst call.

"What is good for India is good for Maruti. I strongly believe that, and the reverse also, what is good for Maruti is good for India. So, if the economy does well, if consumption grows, it will be good for us," he added.

When asked about the demand scenario, Bharti said the company witnessed a growth of 3.5 per cent in retail sales in April-December this fiscal.

"We expect this to continue through the fourth quarter. Also, the next year is slightly premature to talk about because the whole industry will meet somewhere at the end of February to come out with a consensus figures estimate for the growth, but it's known that the demand scenario is generally subdued and weak. It's a reality that we have to live with for some time," Bharti stated.

Maruti Suzuki retailed around 5.73 lakh units in the October-December quarter.

He noted that in the third quarter, rural sales growth stood at 15 per cent, while urban growth stood at around 2.5 per cent.

When asked about exports of the recently unveiled eVITARA, Bharti said that the company is looking to ship the model to around 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.

Maruti exported 99,220 units in the October-December period, its highest ever in any quarter.

"It's very interesting that in the third quarter, we exported a number, which just about four years ago, we exported in one year. So, in one quarter, we have done what we used to do in one year," Bharti said.

Exports have been a very happy story for the company, and it has been a consistent effort for many years, which is now showing good results, he added.

"The growth has been fairly dissipated across regions. We've had excellent growth in Africa, Latin America, even in the Middle East...and in ASEAN," Bharti said.

The carmaker has got excellent traction in Latin America due to some more model launches, he said.

The auto major on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,727 crore for the December quarter, riding on higher sales.

Its total revenue from operations grew to Rs 38,764 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 33,513 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold a total of 5,66,213 vehicles during the third quarter, an increase of 13 per cent over the same period of the last fiscal. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL