Measures under export promotion mission to boost outbound shipments: Exporters

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The measures announced by the government under the export promotion mission will help reduce compliance costs and boost shipments, say exporters.

The government on Friday announced seven measures, including credit assistance for e-commerce exporters and support for alternative trade instruments, to promote the outbound shipments.

These measures are part of the Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission. Of the 10 mission components, three have already been rolled out in January.

Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the mission will serve both as a strategic cushion against global uncertainties and as a powerful catalyst to unlock emerging opportunities in new and established markets.

"The mission's most powerful feature is its comprehensive 360-degree support that addresses every critical stage of the export journey - raw material procurement, compliance, logistics, branding, marketing, and financing," he said.

This holistic framework empowers small suppliers and Indian brands to reach global customers through e-commerce channels while enabling larger players to deliver high-volume orders to major markets, he said.

"With Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the United Kingdom, European Union, and other key economies expected to be implemented soon, significant tariff advantages will open access to some of the world's largest apparel markets," Sakthivel said.

By addressing bottlenecks across the entire export lifecycle, the Mission equips both established enterprises and emerging players—particularly MSMEs—with the confidence and resources needed to seize these prospects, he said.

"This initiative will accelerate India's transformation into world-class suppliers and position the country not merely as a competitive alternative, but as the preferred global sourcing destination—and, in time, as the apparel supplier of the world, attracting buyers and brands to invest in India, starting with joint ventures and partnerships," he said.

Echoing similar views, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan said it will address issues like high cost of credit, limited access to diversified trade finance, compliance burdens, logistics inefficiencies, and information gaps.

"Support for alternative trade instruments such as export factoring with 2.75 per cent interest subvention, structured credit facilities for e-commerce exporters and expanded guarantee mechanisms will significantly ease working capital pressures," he said.

He added that lower financing costs and improved liquidity cycles will enable MSMEs to price competitively, accept larger orders, and strengthen their credibility with overseas buyers. PTI RR RR MR