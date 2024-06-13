MECON invites bids for hydrogen injection projects in sponge iron plants, blast furnaces

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) State-owned MECON has invited requests for proposal (RfP) from interested parties for pilot projects on hydrogen injection in sponge iron plants and blast furnaces, an official statement said on Thursday.

The move aims to promote decarbonization and sustainability, the Ministry of Steel said.

MECON has issued an RFP for pilot projects on hydrogen injection in DRI (direct reduced iron) plants and blast furnaces to promote decarbonization and sustainability, it said.

"The RfP document has been uploaded in e-tender mode in Tenderwizard, MECON website and in central procurement portal on 11.06.2024 with bid submission date as 08.07.2024," the statement said.

Central public sector enterprises, state government-owned entities, private players, research institutions, and equipment design and manufacturing companies are invited to submit proposals for their selected scheme, the ministry said.

Direct reduced iron (DRI), or sponge iron, is produced from direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lumps, pellets or fines) to iron.

In blast furnaces, hot metal is produced using iron ore and coking coal.

