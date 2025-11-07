Medanta Q2 net profit rises 21 pc to Rs 158 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Friday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax to Rs 158 crore in the September quarter.

The healthcare provider posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 131 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,099 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 957 crore in the year-ago period, Global Health Ltd said in a statement.

Medanta Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said growth momentum remained broad-based across its network during the September quarter.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 2.25 per cent down at Rs 1,251.45 apiece on the BSE.