Medanta Q3 net profit falls 34 pc to Rs 95 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Wednesday said its profit after tax declined 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 95 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The healthcare firm reported a profit of Rs 143 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,121 crore during the reporting quarter as against Rs 943 crore in the same period last year, Global Health said in a regulatory filing.

Profit after tax was impacted by Noida hospital depreciation and finance cost in addition to initial operating losses, it added.

Additionally, the post-tax profit was further impacted due to the statutory impact of new Labour Codes, which is non-recurring in nature and classified as exceptional items amounting to Rs 37 crore in the third quarter of FY26, the company said.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.67 per cent up at Rs 1,121.45 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA