MediaTek bets on automotive, NVIDIA-partnered superchips

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Fabless semiconductor major MediaTek is doubling down on 'new engines' of growth, specifically targeting the automotive sector and high-performance computing to expand its footprint beyond its traditional stronghold in the smartphone market.

Anku Jain, Managing Director at MediaTek India, on Friday said that while the company has maintained leadership in smartphones, tablets, TVs, and Chromebooks, it is now focusing on promising new verticals.

"Beyond smartphones, we do have a lot of activity in MediaTek... we are very big on new engines like solutions. That's a new one which is coming up, and also about the automotive communities. So, those are some new verticals which are very promising," Jain noted.

The company is particularly bullish on high-performance computing, underlined by its existing collaboration with NVIDIA.

"We have collaborated with NVIDIA for the Grace Hopper Superchip, which is like a high-performance computer. I think those are the kind of opportunities that we (will be) really bullish on for the next few years," he added.

The Taiwanese firm has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of two new chipsets -- the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 -- aimed at enhancing AI, gaming, and connectivity performance.

These new processors introduce agentic AI capabilities and an "All-Big Core" architecture, designed to handle complex generative AI tasks directly on devices. The flagship Dimensity 9500s, built on a 3nm process, features an octa-core CPU, while the Dimensity 8500 comes with an 8th-generation NPU and 4nm efficiency.

Jain described the current industry landscape as one of intense innovation and activity, particularly in the "semi-development" space.