MediBuddy raises USD 18 million from existing investors

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Wednesday said it has raised USD 18 million (around Rs 148 crore) from its existing investors Quadria Capital, Lightrock, and TEAMFund.

MediBuddy had raised USD 125 million in a Series C funding round in February last year.

The additional funding puts the platform in a solid position to navigate the current landscape and achieve its ambitious growth targets over the next three years, the digital healthcare platform said in a statement.

A large portion of the funds would be channelled into strategic acquisitions and fortifying existing offerings, it added.

"The additional funds will be critical in driving our strategic acquisition initiatives, further expanding our reach, and enhancing the depth and breadth of our services," MediBuddy Co-Founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement.

MediBuddy provides its users 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services. PTI MSS TRB RAM