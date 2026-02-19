Medikabazaar looks to raise USD 50 mn to fund next phase of growth

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Online platform for B2B medical supplies Medikabazaar looks to raise USD 50 million ( around Rs 456 crore) in fresh capital to fund its next phase of growth, including accelerated digital innovation, a company statement said on Thursday.

The B2B platform stated that it looks to build a billion-dollar enterprise over the next five years, backed by improving fundamentals and renewed investor confidence.

"To support its ambition of reaching billion-dollar scale, Medikabazaar is currently in discussions to raise USD 50 million in fresh capital, with USD 25 million already committed by existing investors," the statement said.

The proposed fundraise is expected to finance the next phase of growth, including accelerated digital innovation, deeper category leadership, enhanced technology capabilities, and wider reach across India's healthcare ecosystem, Group CEO Dinesh Lodha said.

Over the past year, the company has undertaken a decisive reset, scaling to revenues of over Rs 2,000 crore while achieving operating breakeven, Lodha said.

This shift has been anchored in a renewed focus on strengthening its supply ecosystem and accelerating its digital business, now positioned as a core growth engine.

Medikabazaar's digital marketplace has recorded 100 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by improved platform capabilities, deeper supplier integration, and a sharper focus on customer experience, the company said.