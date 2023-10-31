MedLern secures strategic funding from HQR Systems, Laerdal Medical

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Healthcare training platform MedLern on Tuesday said it has secured strategic investment from leading medical training providers Healthcare Quality and Research Systems Inc (HQRS) and Laerdal Medical.

Advertisment

HQRS is a unit of the American Heart Association.

"The capital will be primarily allocated to expanding our product offering, enabling us to enhance our services and reach a wider audience," Medlern said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Advertisment

MedLern is working with more than 400 hospitals, 1 lakh healthcare professionals, and over 150 nursing institutes to meet their training and development needs.

"We couldn't have asked for better collaborations at this stage of growth. HQRS and Laerdal bring the latest innovations and evidence-based tools and content to drive high-quality training in healthcare settings globally," MedLern Co-Founder and CEO Deepak Sharma said.

India's healthcare sector needs to leapfrog the world in innovation to create the skilled manpower to serve the largest and most diverse demographic in the world, he added.

"With MedLern's support, we believe we will have the scale to reach our solutions to the wider ecosystem and save many more lives," John Meiners of HQRS and Chief of Mission, Aligned Businesses & Healthcare Solutions at the American Heart Association, said. PTI MSS DR TRB TRB