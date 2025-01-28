MedMitra AI raises Rs 3 cr in pre-seed funding round

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Health-tech platform MedMitra AI on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round.

The funding was co-led by venture capital firms All In Capital and WEH Ventures, alongside angel investors Rohan Khandelwal, Pawan Gupta and Venkat Subramanyam, the company said in a statement.

The newly secured funding will primarily be used to expand MedMitra AI's team of experts, accelerate the development of its AI-powered solutions, and strengthen its market presence across existing and new regions, it added.

The team also plans to release a specialised version of the platform for medical students that will help accelerate learning, enhance medical education, and better prepare students for the challenges they will face in clinical practice, the company said.

"This investment fuels our ambition to redefine healthcare by equipping doctors with AI tools that address real-world challenges," MedMitra AI Co-Founder Anushka Sharma said. PTI RKL SHW