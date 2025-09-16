Medtech sector crucial for accessible, affordable healthcare: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said the growth of the medical technology sector in the country is crucial for accessible and affordable healthcare.

Addressing the Asia Pacific MedTech Forum (APACMed), the Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers emphasised that the medtech sector is a key pillar of health transformation in India.

He highlighted the sector’s broad scope encompassing diagnostics, advanced devices, digital health, and AI-driven solutions - all contributing to making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and affordable for every citizen.

He stated that the sector has become a trusted provider of high-quality healthcare, supported by the government's focus on access, innovation, and infrastructure development.

The minister noted the growing footprint of APACMed members in India through advanced manufacturing, research and development of complex technologies, and integration into global supply chains.

He stated that the Forum’s theme and agenda align closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, highlighted several major Government initiatives undertaken to strengthen India’s MedTech and medical devices sector.

These include a new scheme for supporting component manufacturing, development of common infrastructure, branding, and conducting critical market and clinical studies.

She also emphasised the Government’s investor-friendly policies, including 100 per cent FDI in medical devices, the establishment of an Export Promotion Council, and the formation of a National Medical Devices Promotion Council to improve ease of doing business and broaden export opportunities.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) represents over 350 leading medical device companies.