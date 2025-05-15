Medtech startup MedVital raises Rs 8.4 cr pre-seed funding

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) New-age MedTech startup MedVital on Thursday said it has raised Rs 8.4 crore in pre-seed funding led by Nihar Parikh's 4point0 Health Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from a marquee group of operator-investors, including founders of Tata 1mg, NephroPlus, SafeExpress, Eye Q Hospital, Hexa Health, and AstroTalk, MedTech said in a statement.

"We are building a full-stack platform that integrates clinically proven devices, intelligent monitoring, and next-generation biomaterials to transform how complex wounds are treated and how patients recover.

"Our goal is to become a trusted partner for specialists restoring a patient's skin, preventing diabetic amputations, or helping individuals regain confidence through aesthetic enhancements. This funding allows us to accelerate that mission, strengthen our infrastructure, and scale with purpose," MedVital co-founder and CEO Dr Varun Gupta added.

* * * * * *IHCL opens 72-key Ginger Dehradun in Uttrakhand Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 72-room Ginger Dehradun in Uttrakhand.

"Ginger Dehradun reflects our focused approach to accelerating growth for the brand in high-potential markets.

"Dehradun, with its mix of leisure, commercial activity as a state capital and presence of multiple educational institutions offers itself as a good market for diverse hospitality brands like Ginger," IHCL Executive Vice President - Hotel Openings and New Businesses, Deepika Rao said in a statement. PTI SM MR MR