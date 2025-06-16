Medtronic to invest USD 50 mn in diabetes GCC in Pune

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Healthcare technology major Medtronic plc on Monday said it plans to invest USD 50 million (nearly Rs 430 crore) over five years in its new diabetes global capability centre in Pune.

The company, which inaugurated the new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune for its diabetes business, said that as GCCs continue to reshape global business landscapes, India has emerged as a pivotal hub for these centres.

"Over the next five years, an investment of USD 50 million will support the establishment and expansion of the new centre," it said.

The Pune GCC is designed to drive innovation and operational excellence and is expected to create over 300 service and software jobs in the first year of operations, with plans to double this number over the next four years, it added.

"In recent years, India has firmly established itself as a leading global IT hub. The incredible depth of talent in Pune and across India aligns with our purpose -- to support people living with diabetes with solutions that truly make life easier," Medtronic Diabetes EVP & President, Que Dallara, said.

Medtronic said its diabetes GCC will also support patient financial services and operations, and this expansion in India will also unlock a diverse array of job opportunities in these functions.