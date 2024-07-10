Medtronic to invest USD 60 mn in its Global IT Centre at Hyderabad over 3-5 years

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Medtronic, a global medical technology firm, said it will be investing USD 60 million over three-to-five years on its new Global IT (GIT) Centre at Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC), here which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The MEIC was inaugurated in the presence of Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce D Sridhar Babu and US Consul General Jennifer Larson, along with senior leaders from Medtronic, including Rashmi Kumar, SVP and CIO Global, among others.

The Global IT Centre is Medtronic’s first large-scale IT centre outside the US, the company said, adding that it will be investing USD 60 million which will support the creation of 300 new job opportunities over the next three-to-five years.

GIT will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as cloud engineering, data platforms, digital health applications, hyper automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning, it further said. PTI GDK ANE