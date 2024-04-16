Medulance raises USD 3 mn in Series A funding

New Delhi: Emergency healthcare services provider Medulance on Tuesday said it has secured USD 3 million in Series A funding, led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

The funding round also saw participation from marquee investors such as Dexter Capital, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar.

The funds will be used to increase the company's presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology, Medulance said in a statement.

"This funding marks an important milestone for Medulance. With the support of our investors, we are poised to scale our operations and further elevate the standards of emergency healthcare across India," Medulance Co-founder and CEO Pranav Bajaj said.

In the next 15-18 months, the company plans to expand to over 1,000 cities in the country, he added.

The company also aims to establish public-private partnerships to extend its services to an additional 3-4 states in the coming years.

Medulance currently has a fleet of 10,000 ambulances and 1000 health experts.