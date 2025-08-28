Meenakshi Energy announces full operationalisation of 1000 MW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd arm Meenakshi Energy Ltd (MEL) has brought its 1,000 mw thermal power plant at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to full operational capacity within two years of its acquisition by the mining conglomerate.

"Meenakshi Energy Ltd... has announced the full operationalisation of its 1000 MW thermal power plant, comprising two units of 350 MW and two units of 150 MW," a press statement said.

Earlier this year, both 150 MW units were stabilised and operationalised, followed by the commissioning of two 350 MW units in this month.

Besides supplying dependable energy to industrial clusters in the proximity, MEL is ready to deliver stable baseload power to grids, the statement said.

This combination of technology and efficiency positions MEL as a key enabler of India's energy security and industrial growth.

"This comeback reinforces our commitment to meeting India's growing energy needs and marks a defining chapter in our journey to become the country's most efficient and sustainability-driven power producer," Rajinder Singh Ahuja, CEO- Power, Vedanta Ltd said. PTI SID DRR