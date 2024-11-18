Meesho acts against 2.2 cr suspicious transactions, lodges 12 cases in a year

New Delhi: SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has acted against 2.2 crore suspicious transactions on its platform and filed 12 cases in the last 12 months, according to the company's annual report released on Monday.

Meesho's 'Trust Assurance Report' said that it's team has developed pioneering analytical models, sophisticated data science frameworks, and advanced computational logic, which has helped prevent 13 lakh bot orders and blocked 77 lakh scam attempts from accessing the company's platform.

"In the last 12 months, Meesho has prevented over 2.2 crore fraudulent transactions. Additionally, Meesho undertook extensive steps to remove bad actors from the platform," the report said.

The report said that as part of its effort against account takeover fraud, Meesho launched a proactive investigation that led to filing of 9 cases against over 40 suspects in Kolkata and Ranchi.

"By working closely with authorities, Meesho achieved an impressive 98 per cent success rate in addressing account takeover fraud," the report said.

The company has lodged three FIRs in cases of lottery frauds, under which people are targeted with messages carrying malicious links promising huge rewards or cashbacks.

"Lottery fraud has emerged as an industry wide challenge where fraudsters impersonate reputable brands to deceive unsuspecting individuals. To combat this, Meesho undertook comprehensive on-ground investigations in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ranchi, resulting in three FIRs against these fraudulent schemes," the report said.

Meesho claims to have reduced lottery fraud incidents by 75 per cent since October 2023.

The report said that Meesho partnered with various threat intelligence platforms to take down over 18,000 fraudulent social media accounts and approximately 130 fake websites and apps that misused its brand for customer support, job portals, and lucky draws.

The e-commerce company moved the Delhi High Court for a permanent injunction against fraudsters operating dubious websites, using the Meesho brand.

"The court recognised Meesho as a 'well-known mark' and ordered domain registrars to deactivate these sites. It also directed law enforcement to investigate, freeze related bank accounts, and take appropriate punitive action," the report said.