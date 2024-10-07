Meesho claims 40 pc increase in total orders during annual festival sales

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho on Monday said that it has recorded a 40 per cent growth year-on-year in total orders during the latest annual festival sales.

The e-commerce firm claims to have recorded 145 crore customer visits during the 10 days long 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024'.

"During our Mega Blockbuster Sale this year, we achieved over 40 per cent growth in orders, surpassing industry expectations. With around 3 crore app downloads and a 45 per cent increase in new-to-e-commerce users, we are reinforcing our commitment to making e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions across the country," Milan Partani, General Manager, User Growth at Meesho said.

Meesho's flagship sale held from September 27 to October 6, 2024.

"The company witnessed an impressive increase in demand this year, with total orders rising over 40 per cent compared to last year," the statement said.

The company said that it observed around 45 per cent of the total customer visits from tier-4 cities.

"During the sale, the company has reached customers in remote locations such as Ranaghat (West Bengal), Neyyattinkara (Kerala), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Sangareddy (Telangana), Sivasagar (Assam), Jaynagar (Bihar), and Naugarh (Uttarakhand), as well as in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru," the statement said.

Meesho said that prepaid orders surged by 117 per cent on its platform reflecting a significant shift in customer preferences towards digital payment options in tier-2 and beyond.

"Home and kitchen (segment) saw a remarkable 105 per cent increase YoY, beauty and personal care rose by 60 per cent while kids & baby essentials grew by 75 per cent," the statement said.

The company claimed that Meesho Mall, which houses branded products, witnessed a two-fold growth in orders. PTI PRS HVA