Meesho generates over 1 mn job opportunities ahead of festival season

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho on Monday said it has generated over a million job opportunities through its sellers network as well as logistics space ahead of the festival season this year.

The job opportunities in the logistics sector have been created for tasks such as picking, sorting, loading and unloading as well as handling returns of the shipments, the company said.

It also said over 70 per cent of these 12 lakh seasonal jobs are from the tier-3 and tier-4 cities in the country, up 40 per cent from the last season, it said.

Meesho announced 5.5 lakh jobs generated through its seller network as part of their requirement for the festive season and around 6.7 lakh in the logistics sector, the company said.

The sellers network is providing training sessions to equip them in various capacities, including sorting, manufacturing, and packaging. Sellers have undertaken additional preparations, such as introducing new products and venturing into new categories, curating festive collections, and conducting inventory checks to fulfil increased customer demands, Meesho said.

Meesho also said it continues to work with prominent third-party logistics providers and these partnerships, along with Valmo have helped generate around 6.7 lakh seasonal job opportunities, a 90 per cent growth over last year's festive season hiring in logistics.

"By empowering Indian businesses, manufacturers, and logistics partners, our focus remains clear -- to make e-commerce inclusive and accessible for every stakeholder," said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho. PTI IAS TRB