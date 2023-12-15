Meesho registers 25,000 non-GST sellers in two months

Kolkata: E-commerce platform Meesho on Friday said it has onboarded more than 25,000 non-GST businesses in two months.

With an eye on 15-20 million non-GST registered sellers, the SoftBank-backed platform opened up its platform to onboard such businesses on October 1.

The GST Council in July exempted small businesses making intra-state supplies through e-commerce platforms from taking GST registration if their turnover is below Rs 40 lakh in case of goods and Rs 20 lakh in case of services.

Meesho stated that non-GST sellers now comprise a significant 40 per cent of its new seller registrations, hailing from over 20 diverse states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Many of these sellers previously operated through social media platforms along with their own websites.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to digitise 10 million sellers by 2027, and we applaud the government's historic decision to open vast horizons for aspiring entrepreneurs and enrich consumer experiences," said Megha Agarwal, CXO Business at Meesho.

This influx of non-GST sellers has translated into a remarkable boost for Meesho's product offerings. These new entrepreneurs have contributed over 1.3 lakh new product listings, with a staggering 80 per cent being unique to Meesho's platform, the company said in a statement.