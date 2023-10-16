Meesho says 120 crore customer visits during its 10-day festive sale

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Softbank-backed Meesho on Monday claimed to have recorded 120 crore customer visits during its recently concluded 10 days festive season sale "Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale".

This is the first time Meesho hosted a festive season sale with Meesho Mall -- a digital store within the platforms for brands and claims to have recorded 3 times growth than business as usual these days.

"With 120 crore customer visits, categories such as home & kitchen, fashion as well as beauty and personal care garnered more than 72 orders per second. During the Mega Blockbuster Sale, Meesho saw 1.6 crore new app installs," Meesho said in a statement.

The company said that 80 per cent of orders came from across the country, including cities like Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal.

The e-commerce firm said 14 lakh sellers on its platform participated in the sale with around 12 crore product listings across 30 categories.

"During the festive sale, the little ones took centre stage as parents and families celebrated with an upsurge in kids' wear purchases by 114 per cent," the firm said. PTI PRS SHW