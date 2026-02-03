Meet in Meghalaya to strengthen exports, buyers from 16 countries taking part

Shillong, Feb 3 (PTI) Buyers from 16 countries joined the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), which started in Shillong on Tuesday.

The two-day event, aimed at strengthening exports, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Sangma said it was the first such meet in the entire Northeast.

Maintaining that several reforms have been undertaken by his government, he said the Meghalaya government scrapped over 400 regulations, including nearly 70 in the labour sector, and introduced a unified investor portal to improve ease of doing business.

At the programme, he launched the 'MeghaRise' logo, along with a state-level MSME portal aimed at strengthening branding, improving visibility and facilitating access to digital services for entrepreneurs.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said this meet differs from conventional exhibitions as it is a buyer-oriented platform focused on structured business-to-business engagement.

He said 28 international buyers from countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Slovakia, Turkiye, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, Canada and Romania are taking part in the event.

Over 100 MSMEs from sectors such as agri and food processing, handlooms and handicrafts, fashion and textiles, bamboo and wood-based products, spices, and herbal and wellness products are participating in the meet.

The event has been organised by the state's Department of Commerce and Industries in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Union MSME Ministry.

Dhar said the department has undertaken extensive handholding and capacity-building initiatives, including export-import orientation, policy guidance and coordination with financial institutions, to ensure MSMEs are export-ready.

"GI-tagged and indigenous products reflecting the state's cultural heritage have been prominently showcased," he said.

Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed said the platform will enable direct interaction between local entrepreneurs and global buyers, noting that Meghalaya largely operates in premium and niche segments with a focus on quality rather than volume. PTI JOP SOM