Mega events lined up in coming months: Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A series of mega-events are slated in the coming months to elevate India's position as a global economic powerhouse, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The planned lineup of mega events commences with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav scheduled from January 3-10 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

This event aims to exhibit a rich array of offerings -- including products from artisans, weavers, khadi, tribal crafts, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), and cottage industries -- and provide a direct interface between producers and consumers.

Following this, the 'Indus Food' exhibition will be held at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, from January 8-10.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will take place on February 1-3 at Bharat Mandapam.

"Covering a sprawling 10 lakh square feet, this extensive mobility exposition will feature stakeholders across the automobile and mobility sector, showcasing their strengths and innovations. The expo will highlight areas like next-gen eco-friendly products, construction equipment, and various innovative mobility solutions," the commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Next will be 'Bharat Tex' on February 26-29 at two locations -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, spanning nearly 20 lakh square feet.

This exhibition will be among the largest textile events in the world, featuring the end-to-end textile value chain from farm to fashion.

He also highlighted the intent to foster greater business and market engagement worldwide, marking a significant shift in India's global outreach strategy.