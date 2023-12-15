Mega fairs, exhibitions in 2024 will help domestic industry expand global presence: DGFT

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) India will organise a series of mega fairs and exhibitions next year in sectors such as food, textiles and auto with a view to attract overseas buyers and increase global footprint of the domestic industry, a senior government official said on Friday.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Saranagi said it was observed that only a handful of domestic exhibitors go outside to participate in such events.

"So the idea came up that we should organise mega events where we are able to get a lot of overseas buyers and allow a lot of domestic exhibitors to exhibit products, have interface with overseas buyers and increase their global footprint," Sarangi told reporters here.

Keeping that in view in 2024, "we are planning a series of events where the size of the event has been expanded and scaled up", he said.

On the auto sector, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be organised from February 1-3 next year at Bharat Mandapam here.

The event will bring the entire mobility value chain under one roof and it will be attended by international participants from 47 major countries.

The focused areas in this expo will include electric vehicles, drones, batteries, charging stations, and information technology initiatives in EVs, hybrid, hydrogen, and ethanol/ biofuels.

On similar lines, Bharat Tex 2024 will be organised from February 26-29 at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi here.

This exhibitions will spread across about 2 lakh sq m. Over 3,000 foreign buyers and 40,000 domestic buyers are expected to participate in the expo.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) is organising roadshows to enhance participation of the Indian industry.

On the food sector, Indus Food will be organised from January 8-10. Over 2,500 foreign and 5,000 domestic buyers are expected to participate in the event. PTI RR TRB