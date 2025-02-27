Mega semiconductor conference to be held in Gujarat from Mar 5 to 7; top firms to attend

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) More than 2,500 delegates will take part in Gujarat SemiConnect Conference to be held in state capital Gandhinagar from March 5 to 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

The conference, to be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, will be inaugurated in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw, said Mona Khandhar, principal secretary in the state Department of Science and Technology.

A parallel exhibition to take place at the same time will offer a panoramic view of the semiconductor value chain, highlighting the journey from the fundamental silicon sand to the intricate systems at the forefront of semiconductor technology, the official said.

Among those who will attend the inaugural ceremony include President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, CS Chua, and EVP, Global Business Unit, JABIL, Matt Crowley, who will make announcements regarding their new investments in Gujarat, Khandhar said at a press conference here.

"Ambassador of Republic of Korea to India, Lee Seong-ho, will deliver a special address focusing on strong South Korea-India relations and Gujarat's emerging semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Netherland Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, will deliver a special address focusing on strong Netherland -India relations and Indo-Dutch technological collaborations," she said.

"Senior executives from anchor investors, including Tata Electronics, Micron, Kaynes Technology, and CG Semi, will also address the gathering. The inaugural session will feature the unveiling of plans for the development of new social infrastructure in Dholera and initiatives for a SMART industrial estate in GIDC Sanand," Khandhar informed.

The event will also include product launches from domestic semiconductor industries, she added.

"During the inaugural event, Kaynes Technology will perform ground breaking for its new OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Sanand. Tata Electronics Private Limited is also expected to make an important announcement during the event," said Khandhar.

Other prominent leaders from the semiconductor and electronics industry who will address the gathering are Global CTO of NXP Semiconductors Lars Reger and Chairman and CEO of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishigoru Norihiko, said Khandhar.

"During these three days, nearly 2,500 delegates from the industry, academia and research institutions are expected to attend this conference, while nearly 100 industry leaders and experts will share their views with the audience between March 5 and 7," said Khandhar.

The key objectives of this three-day conference is to attract investments by showcasing Gujarat's potential, driving capital inflow into the state's semiconductor industry, integrating local industries into global value chains and to enhance the state's capacity for innovation and production in the semiconductor sector, she said.

"Six country specific roundtables, including one between India and the US, will take place during these three days. It will also have the India-Japan roundtable, India-Taiwan roundtable, India-Korea roundtable, India-Singapore roundtable," Khandhar said.

The India-US Roundtable, facilitated by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and US -India Business Forum, will convene leaders from a multitude of sectors to discuss and enhance bilateral cooperation, she added. PTI PJT PD BNM