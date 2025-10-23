Megaliter Varunaa raises Rs 15 cr as seed capital to expand business

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Startup Megaliter Varunaa, which specialises in urban water management, has raised Rs 15 crore in seed capital from investors to expand its business.

Hyderabad-based Megaliter Varunaa, a subsidiary of NSE-listed Banka BioLoo Limited, has been mentored by Brigade REAP.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has raised Rs 15 crore in seed capital from long-term institutional investors.

"This funding will propel project development and accelerate both business growth and technology innovation in urban water management," it added.

Megaliter Varunaa transforms sewage treatment plants (STPs) into productive, circular water utilities through the 'Megaliter Model', a zero-capex, subscription-based solution that maximises wastewater reuse.

Vishal Murarka, Managing Director of Megaliter Varunaa, said: "To date, we have treated over 3 billion litres of wastewater, and our current capacity exceeds 2.5 billion litres annually. In the next 12 months, we aim to build projects to recycle more than 10 billion litres annually, directly enhancing water resilience for cities and reducing freshwater dependency." Abhay Garg, Chief Mentor at Brigade REAP, said, "Megaliter Varunaa exemplifies the kind of sustainable impact-driven innovation India urgently needs. Their model doesn't just fix broken infrastructure, but rather reimagines it through a lens of circularity, reliability, and climate resilience." At Brigade REAP, he said the support goes beyond mentorship.

"We refine their go-to-market approach and align their innovation with real-world urban challenges," he said.

Brigade REAP is a programme run by Bengaluru-based realty firm Brigade Group to support startups.