Meghalaya govt, Mother Dairy ink pact for agri marketing, supply chain management

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables for agricultural marketing and supply chain management in the northeastern state.

The Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables to enhance collaboration in agricultural marketing and supply chain management in the state, according to a statement.

"We are delighted with this MoU, as its scope will enhance logistics, significantly reducing transit time for our produce to reach larger markets. He is hopeful that Mother Dairy, a subsidiary of NDDB (National Dairy Development Board), with its extensive network, will greatly benefit our farmers," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

This partnership aims to address the major challenges faced by the farmers in the state by enhancing direct market connectivity and improving post-harvest care, with experts from Mother Dairy working closely with the state to upgrade current management practices.

The collaboration will also focus on crop research and development, including varietal improvements and productivity, optimising logistics costs by procuring multiple types of produce, and marketing the 'Meghalaya brand' in Delhi.

The partnership also aims to further strengthen the dairy sector, fruit and vegetable value chains, and the organic sector in the state, the statement added.

"The MoU signed between the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board and Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable towards a strategic partnership for growth and promotion of agricultural products from Meghalaya by fostering a long-term and sustainable engagement is truly a pathbreaking initiative in the interest of state's farmers," NDDB chairman and managing director Meenesh Shah added.

Mother Dairy will also support varietal improvement and shelf-life extension to boost productivity along with value-added processing in Meghalaya.