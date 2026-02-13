Meghbela Broadband ropes in Sahaj Retail to provide digital services via cable operators

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Meghbela Broadband signed an agreement with Sahaj Retail to help local cable operators transform into multi-service digital outlets as the traditional cable business faces pressure from growing streaming adoption, an official said on Friday.

The initiative will be rolled out in the first phase across semi-urban and rural areas of West Bengal and Odisha, he said.

"We have tied up with Sahaj Retail to offer a host of Government to Citizen services, banking and other public utility services through our grassroots cable operators. In the first phase, the service will be unveiled in West Bengal and Odisha," Meghbela Broadband Director Tapabrata Mukherjee told PTI.

"We have about 6,500 cumulative cable operator partners in the two eastern states and expect the collaboration to enhance their earnings," he said.

Mukherjee said the Kolkata-based company has operations across 12 states, spreading over east, north, central and south India.

"This tie-up has the potential to generate additional revenue of Rs 20,000-22,000 for each cable operator," he said, adding that the partnership is structured on a revenue-sharing model.

Sahaj Retail will train operators and equip them with systems to deliver a range of services, including banking, financial inclusion products, Aadhaar services, PAN registration, rail ticketing, tax filing assistance, and bill payments through BBPS, among others.

Mukherjee said the collaboration is designed to "significantly boost the earnings of our partners while expanding last-mile access to essential public and financial services in underserved regions".

He said the initiative would help cable operators modernise their business model and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. PTI BSM SOM