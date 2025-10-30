MEIL Energy acquires 250 MW Lignite-based power plant in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) MEIL Energy Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TAQA Neyveli Power Company Private Ltd from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC.

TAQA Neyveli owns and operates a 250 MW lignite-fired power plant located in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

MEIL aims to prioritise seamless integration of TAQA Neyveli into its operating generation portfolio, with an emphasis on operational excellence and disciplined asset management to deliver long-term value for all its stakeholders, a release said here.

With more than 5.2 GW generation assets in its portfolio, the acquisition of TAQA Neyveli strengthens MEIL’s position across the energy value chain and supports its goal of building a resilient portfolio of operating assets that deliver reliable services at scale, it said.

MEIL Group CFO Salil Kumar Mishra said, “Our focus remains on expanding our footprint across the energy sector through strategic investments that enhance national energy security, ensure reliable supply, and support India’s long-term growth. We are committed to developing a balanced and sustainable generation portfolio encompassing thermal, hydro, and renewable energy assets.” PTI VVK VVK ROH