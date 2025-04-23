MEIL gets Rs 13,000 cr order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India for 2 nuclear reactors

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) on Wednesday said the company has received an order worth about Rs 13,000 crore from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for supplying two nuclear reactors of 700 megawatt (MW) each.

The order marks MEIL's first step into the nuclear energy sector, the company said in a statement.

MEIL said it has "formally received a purchase order for Rs 12,800 crore from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to construct two 700 MWe nuclear reactors -- Kaiga Units 5 & 6 -- in Karnataka." The order has been secured Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process route conducted by NPCIL.

"Competing with industry giants like BHEL and L&T, MEIL was chosen for its strong technical approach and competitive pricing," it said.

Hyderabad-based MEIL is one of India's leading infrastructure companies, with a wide-ranging presence across sectors including power, water, hydrocarbons, irrigation, oil & rigs, defence, transport, compressed gas distribution, and electric mobility.