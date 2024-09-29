MEIL organises marathon to raise awareness against cancer

New Delhi: Infrastructure company MEIL on Sunday said it organised a marathon to raise awareness against growing incidence of breast cancer in India.

The day-long event was orgnaised in Hyderabad where Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the chief guest, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said in a statement issued here.

Around 5,000 people participated in the 10-km Pink Power Run 2024, the company said.

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the SR Foundation, said, "The run is a platform to share the inspiring stories of cancer survivors, to motivate others, and to build a supportive community. Together, we can break mental barriers, dispel societal myths, and empower individuals to take charge of their health."