MEIL signs MoU with Telangana govt for skilling, entrepreneurship

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Infrastructure company MEIL on Saturday announced a partnership with the Telangana government to infuse Rs 200 crore towards skilling and entrepreneurship.

In this regard a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the state government, the company said in a statement issued here.

"MEIL foundation will contribute Rs 200 crore towards building the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Hyderabad. This university, developed in partnership with the Telangana Government, will offer advanced training in skills and entrepreneurship, giving young people the tools they need for a brighter future," it said.

The project will come up over an area of 57 acres at Kandukuru Mandal near Hyderabad. PTI ABI MR