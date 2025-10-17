MEIL wins USD 225.5 mn gas sweetening project from Kuwait Oil Company

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has secured a USD 225.5 million contract from the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to develop a gas sweetening and sulphur recovery facility in West Kuwait, marking a significant expansion of its footprint in the Middle East.

The project, awarded on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis with a buyback option for KOC, will be executed in two phases: an execution phase of 790 days and a five-year operation and maintenance period.

The project involves the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a new gas sweetening and sulphur recovery facility (NGSF) at West Kuwait's oilfields, the firm said in a statement.

Located near Booster Station BS-171, the facility will process 120 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of sour gas containing up to 4 per cent hydrogen sulfide and 10 per cent carbon dioxide. The associated Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) will comprise two trains of 100 tonnes per day (TPD) each, achieving 299.9 per cent overall sulphur recovery efficiency.

The treated gas will be dehydrated and transported via KOC's network to the Mina Ahmadi Refinery for further processing, supporting Kuwait's push for cleaner fuel production and environmental compliance.

Gas sweetening is the process of removing acidic gases like hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide from natural gas to make it safe, efficient, and environmentally compliant for use.

The project supports Kuwait's focus on sustainable energy, cleaner fuel production, and environmental safety.

"We are honoured to partner with Kuwait Oil Company for this strategic gas sweetening facility in West Kuwait. This project reflects MEIL's commitment to delivering world-class energy infrastructure that enhances environmental safety and operational efficiency," said P Doraiah, Director, MEIL.

With this strategic win, MEIL strengthens its presence in the Middle East's oil and gas sector, reaffirming its expertise in executing complex hydrocarbon projects. MEIL is currently establishing a similar SRU for Rajasthan Refinery and Mongol Refinery. These are some of the shining example of MEIL's leadership in the hydrocarbon industry and its commitment to energy independence and innovation.

MEIL Group has an extensive portfolio of executing various international infrastructure projects in countries such as Mongolia, Tanzania, Italy, and others, in fields including drinking water, Hydrocarbons, and power projects. PTI ANZ DR DR