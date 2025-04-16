MeitY Startup Hub, Startup Policy Forum partner to bolster tech startups

New Delhi, April 16 (PTI) MeitY Startup Hub and Startup Policy Forum have partnered in an effort to drive greater focus and momentum around deeptech, AI, and emerging technologies across India's startup landscape.

Through this collaboration, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) and Startup Policy Forum (SPF) will engage in joint research and development, shaping policies that enable the startup ecosystem to grow and flourish.

"Through this collaboration, SPF seeks to support R&D, drive policy research, and facilitate knowledge exchange to advocate for progressive regulatory and policy frameworks," a company statement said.

This collaboration is about bringing the best of government support, industry experience, and startup energy together to build that future, SPF President and CEO Shweta Rajpal Kohli said.

SPF has also partnered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and IIT-Madras's Centre for Research on Start-Ups and Risk Financing (CREST).

SPF's members include CRED, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, OYO, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, CarDekho, MobiKwik, among others. PTI ANK DR