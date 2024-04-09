Melon seeds permitted without restrictions from May 1 to June 30 on actual user basis

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The government has said imports of melon seeds are permitted without any restrictions from May 1 to June 30 on an actual user basis to eligible processors of this commodity only, according to a notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the imports will be permitted only against a valid FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) manufacturer license for melon seeds.

All the imports will also be subject to mandatory registration under the melon seeds import monitoring system, the DGFT notification has said.

"Import of melon seeds...is free with effect from May 1, 2024 till June 30, 2024 on actual user basis to processors of melon seeds," it added.

During April-January 2023-24, the imports stood at USD 84 million, It was USD 57.67 million in 2022-23. India mainly imports seeds from Sudan, Iran, Egypt, and the UAE. PTI RR DR