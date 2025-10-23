Members of CTUs, SKM to hold nation-wide campaign against Centre's policies

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Members of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a nation-wide campaign against the policy framework of the central government.

In a joint statement, the CTUs and SKM said the central government's policies are "becoming more vindictive and oppressive".

It has been decided to take forward extensive campaign for more than a month on the respective charter of demands of CTUs and SKM as well as the common issues to culminate into massive decentralised mobilisation of workers and farmers in all districts and state headquarters on November 26, 2025, it said.

"A joint meeting on 18th October 2025 noted that it is most urgent task to campaign in masses down below to safeguard secular democracy, to fight back pro-corporate, anti-labour, anti-farmer, and anti-national oppressive policy framework of the Central government," the statement added. PTI ABI TRB