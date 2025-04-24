Members of global think tanks form alliance to scale up net-zero energy transition

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Experts from several global think tanks have joined hands to launch the Net Zero Energy Transition Alliance (NETRA), a not-for-profit initiative to drive commercialisation and scaling of zero carbon emission technologies across grids, transportation, and industry.

NETRA will work on six key pillars -- policy advocacy and regulatory support; industry-led research and development and innovation collaborations, market development and commercialisation, capacity building and skill development, knowledge sharing and networking, and access to capital and partnerships, according to a statement.

The alliance was launched on the occasion of 55th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 at a virtual conference on 'Our Power – Our Planet'.

Organised in collaboration with EARTHDAY.ORG, the event saw over 300 global thought leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors deliberating on practical solutions for accelerating the net-zero energy transition in the decade ahead.

"For many of us who have been working on clean energy for over two decades, this is a pivotal moment," said Rahul Walawalkar, Founding President of NETRA.

"Through NETRA, we are creating a platform that connects the dots between innovation, investment, and implementation -- because the future will not wait for us to catch up." Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG, said: "We are proud to partner with NETRA to amplify the voice of solutions -- solutions that are scalable, inclusive, and urgent." According to Ashish Khanna, Director General, the International Solar Alliance (ISA), NETRA should focus on new and emerging energy technologies and their quick implementation in green energy sector and sustainable mobility space.

Organizations like LDES Council, Norway India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NICCI), GH2 India (Green Hydrogen Organization), Australian Microgrid Center of Excellence (AMCoE), UL Research Institute (ULRI) and PIXII, Europe's 3rd fasted growing energy tech company, have signed agreements with NETRA and also joined as key partners and members.

According to the statement, NETRA will focus on various energy transition areas including renewable energy (solar and wind), bio fuels and biomass energy, hydro and nuclear energy, and sustainable transportation including EVs, UAVs, among others.

Other key focus areas will include industrial and commercial sectors such as cement, steel, plastics, petroleum, and data centre; green buildings; batteries and energy storage; carbon capture; grid operation and utilities; financing; supply chain and circular economy.

NETRA will also engage with global organisations and industry leaders periodically to develop first 12-month action plan -- building alignment across regions and sectors to overcome key deployment barriers and fast-track commercialisation of clean technologies.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, a Padmashri awardee, as part of the advisory board of NETRA, invited industry players to enhance the collaborative effort to accelerate the energy transition journey.

Other members of the alliance included Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, ANRF; Erik Solheim, former UN diplomat from Norway; Frank Wouters, Chair, Advisory Board, DII Desert Energy & MENA Hydrogen Alliance (UAE); and Tim Buckley, Director, Climate Energy Finance. PTI KKS HVA