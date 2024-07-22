Mental health problem an unaddressed health crisis in India: Experts

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) With the Economic Survey flagging a rise in mental health issues among Indians calling for a paradigm shift on how to address the problem, experts on Monday said it is an unaddressed health crisis in India.

They called for increasing accessibility to mental health resources, raising awareness, reducing stigma and developing robust support systems to tackle the issue while also highlighting the need to find comprehensive solutions to contributing factors such as work pressure and societal expectations, among others.

"Mental health problems are an unaddressed health crisis in India. Nearly 20 per cent of people live with mental health problems in India. Depression and anxiety are common causes of disability. There is a treatment gap of more than 80 per cent," Achal Bhagat, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, said.

The indirect economic cost of loss of livelihoods due to mental health is significantly high as it is not only for the person living with mental health problems but also due to the loss of livelihoods for the caregivers, he added.

Expressing similar views, Shambhavi Jaiman, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said the impact on productivity is substantial, reflecting the broader implications for societal well-being and economic stability.

"The contributing factors - work pressure, societal expectations, financial worries, and insufficient support systems - create a complex web of stressors that require comprehensive solutions," she added.

Jaiman said addressing mental health issues involves increasing accessibility to mental health resources, raising awareness, reducing stigma and developing robust support systems.

"Creating a supportive environment where mental health is prioritised is essential for fostering a healthier, more productive society," she said.

Sameer Malhotra, Senior Director and Head Dept of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, pointed out that factors such as growing consumerism, excessive competition, shrinking social and family support networks, increased pace of life and growing distress, timeline pressures, lesser time for self and family are driving rise in mental health problems globally.

"Disturbed mindset influences concentration, productivity at work and economics as well," he added.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 flagged a rise in mental health issues among Indians, calling for a paradigm shift towards a bottom-up, whole-of-community approach to address the problem.

Although it noted that India is creating positive momentum in policy development by recognising mental health as a fundamental aspect of overall well-being, the survey said, "While most of the policy design is in place, proper implementation can accelerate the improvement on the ground. That said, there remain certain gaps in the existing programmes which need to be addressed to maximise their effectiveness".

The fundamental issue of the lack of awareness about mental health and the stigma surrounding it can render any sincerely crafted programme unfeasible, it added.

"Hence, there is a need to bring about a paradigm shift and utilise a bottom-up, whole-of-community approach in addressing the topic of mental health. Breaking the stigma starts with taking cognisance of the natural human tendency to accept physical ailments and seeking treatment for the same while being in denial about mental health issues," the survey said.

To an extent, the denial is an outcome of fear about social attitudes and social acceptance after one 'comes out' with mental health issues, it said.

"For public health officials, tackling mental health requires acknowledging and addressing this fundamental reluctance. Arguably, mental health issues drag down productivity more widely in the ecosystem than individuals' physical health issues. Hence, paying attention to mental health issues in society is both a health and an economic imperative," the document noted. PTI RKL MSS SHW