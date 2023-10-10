Meolaa raises Rs 16 crore

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) E-commerce platform for new generation Meolaa has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in a funding round led by Turbostart, the company said on Tuesday.

The startup had earlier raised funding from Dr. Ranjan Pai of Manipal Education and Medical Group, Swiggy former CTO Dale Vaz, Sixth Sense Ventures founder and CEO Nikhil Vora, Lighthouse Funds founder Sachin Bhartiya and StrongHer Ventures.

Meolaa has a portfolio of 1,500 brands and over 1 lakh products that are sustainable and are curated for Gen Z, the company said in a statement.

"We plan to deploy these funds towards building our team for our next stage of growth, establishing Meolaa as the trusted platform for sustainable consumer products,” Meola founder Ishita Sawant said.

**** Pep raises Rs 21 crore * Online content marketplace Pep has raised USD 2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) in a funding round, led by India Quotient and other marquee angel investors, the company said.

Other investors in the round include Meesho co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah, Fynd founder and CEO Farooq Adam, apart from angel investors Parag Bhide, Sambhav Mehrotra, Sridhar Subramanian, Ravindra Yadav, and Sargun Gulati.

Founded in 2023, the company enables users to explore, purchase, and monetise content and services like live sessions, videos, one-on-one consultations, PDFs, or audio. PTI GRJ GRJ TRB TRB