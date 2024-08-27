MeraDoc Healthtech ties up with BLS E-Services

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Online medical services company MeraDoc Healthtech on Tuesday said it has tied up with BLS E-Services.

Through this partnership, MeraDoc's suite of healthcare services will be made available on BLS E-Services' distribution network.

BLS E-Services runs rural banking outlets with a presence across 550 districts.

"BLS E-Services has revolutionised financial inclusion in India. Now, combined with MeraDoc's healthcare expertise, we're set to transform health inclusion," MeraDoc Co-Founder Eshaan Singh said in a statement.

The partnership is also extremely valuable to the company's existing healthcare ecosystem of providers, created over the last two years, such as pharmacies, diagnostic partners, etc., and to potential partners by allowing them to offer their services in newer geographies, he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW