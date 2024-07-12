MeraPashu360 empowers women in dairy sector

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Agri-tech startup MeraPashu360 is empowering women to actively participate in financial decisions related to dairy farming by providing an Android app and vernacular calling support.

The startup enables women to choose required dairy inputs themselves, make online payments, and get bulk feed items delivered at home. It aims to empower women by providing an Android app and vernacular calling support.

"By facilitating women's involvement in decision-making and economic activities, MeraPashu360 is not only improving household incomes but also challenging traditional gender roles," Niket Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, said.

The platform offers a range of services including: online ordering of dairy inputs, home delivery of bulky feed items, training programs and access to veterinary services.

"We believe in the transformative power of women in the rural livestock economy," Kanupriya Saldi, Co-Founder and COO of MeraPashu360, said in a statement.

"By equipping them with the right tools and knowledge, we are not just enhancing their livelihoods, but also fostering a ripple effect of empowerment and progress in their communities," she said.

The startup's impact extends beyond gender equality, improving overall livelihoods of dairy farmers and contributing to rural development.

It has also created local job opportunities, potentially reducing urban migration, the company added.

India's dairy industry, contributing about 5 per cent to the national GDP and involving over 80 million rural households, has long been supported by women who perform 60-70 per cent of cattle care tasks. PTI LUX DRR