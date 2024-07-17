Mercedes Benz comes up with customised finance options for aspiring buyers

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it has introduced financial solutions for customers to own its model range.

The luxury car market leader has come up with initiatives like 'Step-up EMI', 'Lower EMI with higher annual payout' and 'EMI Holiday', offering customised financial solution for aspiring customers based on their financial requirements.

"This year we are introducing the popular financial solution 'Wishbox', offering personalised financial solutions suited for every customer's requirement," Mercedes-Benz Financial Services MD & CEO Brendon Sissing said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India Vice President Sales & Marketing Lance Bennett said the automaker is gearing up to introduce six models in the second half of the year. PTI MSS TRB