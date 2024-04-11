Mercedes-Benz India reports best-ever retail sales in FY24

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday reported its highest-ever retail sales in a financial year in India in 2023-24, driven by strong demand for its SUV range.

Advertisment

The company sold 18,123 units last fiscal, a growth of 10 per cent over 16,497 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

"We achieved the best-ever month, highest-ever quarter and best-ever fiscal in India. This trust reflects in the unmatched desirability for Mercedes-Benz in India, resulting in an overwhelming customer response," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said in a statement.

In the January-March period this year, the automaker sold 5,412 units, an increase of 15 per cent over 4,697 units in the first quarter of last year.

Advertisment

The automaker said it plans to introduce nine new models this year in the country, including three new battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The company said it will strengthen its AMG performance range with the launch of the AMG S 63 e-Performance sedan and the AMG C 63 e-Performance in the second quarter of this calendar year.

The automaker also plans to inaugurate two luxury MAR 20X outlets in key customer hubs of New Delhi and Mumbai in April 2024.

In all, 20 New MAR 20X luxury workshops will come up in across 10 new cities this year, it stated. PTI MSS DRR