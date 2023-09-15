Mercedes-Benz India to extend its EV charging network to customers of other brands

Pune: German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced the extension of its electric vehicle charging network to the customers of other brands as it looks to accelerate faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

Advertisment

The carmaker also launched the top-end EQE 500 4MATIC electric SUV at an introductory price of Rs 1.39 crore (all India ex-showroom) and a new 'Customer Experience Centre' at Chakan, in Pune.

Mercedes-Benz is also supporting the EV (Electric Vehicle) transition in India by democratising the ultra-fast charging network. All EV customers in India across brands, can now enjoy the luxurious Mercedes-Benz experience while using the company's charging network, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India (MBI), said.

The company said it has the largest charging network within the luxury car space with 140 chargers at different points. Of these, 40 chargers are in the 180 kilowatts and the 60 kilowatt area, which means fast chargers, said.

Advertisment

"...we will be extending this entire charging facility, not only for Mercedes customers but for all brands, luxury and mass, so that they can come in and charge their cars at a faster pace at our fast charging network," Iyer said.

The move will help in further accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India, he added.

Moreover, MBI has also developed an app along with Bengaluru-based Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), which enables EV customers to get access to an additional 150 superchargers, Iyer said.

Advertisment

The app can be downloaded by any customer -- of Mercedes or non-Mercedes -- and it gives access to a fast charging network across India and can help in day-to-day commute or their interested commute, Iyer added.

On the launch, he said, "We are strengthening our BEV portfolio by launching the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV. This is an important addition to our BEV portfolio offering segment-leading luxury appointments, technology and connectivity, among others." The EQE 500 4MATIC SUV comes with a segment-best, 10-year battery warranty, and a service interval of once in two years, the company said.

The one-of-its-kind Customer Experience Centre in the country will serve a diverse purpose, spanning from curated private consultation, and personalised deliveries of cars to hosting top-end customers' own corporate events, he said.