Mercedes expands ultra luxury portfolio; drives in Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

Udaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Mercedes-Benz On Monday expanded Maybach range in India as it looks to consolidate its position in the ultra-luxury segment which is expected to sustain growth momentum in the country.

The German luxury carmaker introduced Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in the country priced at at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom).

The deliveries of the car are expected to commence early next year.

"The ultra-luxury segment remains our constant focus, drawing outstanding response from sophisticated customers in India. With the launch of the all-new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680, we further deepen our commitment to offer the world's most desirable and exclusive vehicles to connoisseurs in India," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said.

The Maybach brand has firmly established itself as the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity in India, underscoring the Indian customers' fine taste for curated design, rare craftsmanship and finest materials, he added The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine which delivers 585 hp and a top speed of 260 km/h.

"India has become one of the most important markets globally for the brand. With the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 we pay tribute to our discerning customers in India," Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz Group AG stated.

Mercedes-Benz India offers a diverse portfolio of Mercedes-Maybach models including the S 680 Night Series, GLS 600 Night Series, EQS 680 Night Series, EQS Maybach SUV and the locally manufactured S 580 limousine.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series marks the next chapter in the brand's product offering in India, designed specifically to cater to high-profile clientele. PTI MSS MR MR