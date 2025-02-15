Merlin Grp, Fashion TV tie up to launch Rs 900cr Kolkata luxury residential project

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Kolkata-based real estate major Merlin Group has partnered with global lifestyle network Fashion TV (FTV) to introduce the city's first branded luxury residential project under F Residences.

The Rs 900-crore project in Rajarhat-New Town aims to bring global luxury living standards to Kolkata, comparable to high-end residences in Poland, Bali, Dubai, Turkey, Bangkok, Singapore, and key Indian cities like Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Ludhiana, the Merlin Group said.

Fashion TV will offer technical expertise in the project that aims to meet its latest global luxury trends in the project for an undisclosed license fee arrangement.

"The key driver for this association is aspiration, not margins. It aligns with our vision to elevate urban living in Eastern India. Kolkata's aspirational homeowners are looking for globally inspired designs and amenities," said Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group.

This is Merlin’s first branded luxury project, and the company is keen to explore future licensing and branding collaborations with other global brands, Mohta added.

Kashiff Khan, Managing Director, Fashion TV, said this project marks FTV’s entry into branded residences in Eastern India, and the company plans to restrict its Kolkata association exclusively to Merlin.

In Eastern India, Fashion TV is also developing a commercial project in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, and is in discussions for a project in Assam's Guwahati, Khan said.

He added that a dozen F-brand residential projects are currently under development across various Indian cities.

"We have franchise and licensing partnerships in nearly 20 product categories in India, and we aim to expand further through strategic collaborations," Khan said.

The Kolkata project having 880 units in the first phase will feature a two-tier swimming pool, a standalone clubhouse, and a rooftop ‘Cloud Forest’, bringing international luxury to the city’s rapidly evolving skyline.

Merlin Group, headquartered in Kolkata, has delivered over 150 projects across India and Sri Lanka, including landmark developments like WTC Kolkata and Merlin Rise, a sports-centric township. The company is expanding its footprint with 20 million sq. ft. of upcoming residential and commercial developments. PTI BSM NN