Messe Stuttgart India appoints Gaurav Sood as CEO

New Delhi: Global exhibitor Landesmesse Stuttgart arm Messe Stuttgart India on Thursday said it has appointed Gaurav Sood as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to joining Messe Stuttgart India, Gaurav held leadership roles at Hyve India and MCI Group, a statement said.

According to the statement, Messe Stuttgart India, a subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co KG -- one of the world's leading companies in the trade fair and exhibition industry since 1940 -- has announced the appointment of Gaurav Sood as its CEO with immediate effect.

An industry veteran with 25 years of extensive experience, Gaurav has contributed significantly to the exhibitions industry.

"Sood’s extensive experience in the trade show industry will facilitate the further expansion of our already successful business model in India," said Roland Bleinroth, President of Messe Stuttgart.

Industry body India Didactics Association CEO and Managing Partner Aditya Gupta has been managing Messe Stuttgart India since June 2024 as the interim CEO.

"As India’s economic landscape evolves, I see Messe Stuttgart India playing a pivotal role in this growth facilitating industry collaboration, driving innovation, and creating strategic platforms that empower businesses and contribute to the nation’s progress," Sood said.

The parent company, Messe Stuttgart in Germany, has an impressive legacy that spans over 80 years, hosting more than 70 international fairs and congresses each year, attracting millions of visitors and exhibitors, the industry body said.

Messe Stuttgart India is poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry, it added.

Messe Stuttgart India’s portfolio of events – DIDAC INDIA, DIDAC Skills, LogiMAT India, MOLDEX India, and FASTNEX - exemplify its mission to create opportunities for businesses to showcase, connect, and lead in their industries, the statement said.